What the papers say – June 20

The Tory leadership race continues to make headlines, along with controversy over the latest television debate.

The Guardian reports that Rory Stewart was ousted from the contest after the third round of voting, while Boris Johnson increased his tally to 143 votes.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 20 June 2019: Stewart exits Tory leadership race as Johnson pushes further ahead pic.twitter.com/0PndFoBK5s — The Guardian (@guardian) June 19, 2019

Supporters of Mr Johnson will launch an operation to derail Michael Gove’s bid for the top job, and could vote tactically as they believe Jeremy Hunt may be the easiest candidate for Mr Johnson to beat, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson hatches plot to knock out Gove' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/exE3gK5fEs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 19, 2019

The i follows the same theme, suggesting there are concerns “dirty tricks” will be used to block Mr Gove.

The Times reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted he will remain in the leadership race to win it amid claims from his rivals that he was holding out to be Mr Johnson’s chancellor.

Tomorrow's front page : Javid 'wants to be next chancellor Pictured are racegoers at Ascot braving the rain taken by Andrew Parsons/i-Images Read more here : https://t.co/HQJ5YN7s2v#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/5j4YMptUfg — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, fallout from Tuesday night’s BBC television debate leads the Daily Express, which reports that an Imam chosen to question the candidates was suspended from his mosque and the school where he works amid controversy about his past comments on Israel.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – MPs accuse #BBC of incompetence for not vetting bias guests on leadership debate– Who will go head to head with @BorisJohnson?– Anger after grandmother is hit by the royal convoy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pSoWrJhkTL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 19, 2019

The Daily Mail claims there were a series of “blunders”, saying that MPs accused the broadcaster of being biased against the Conservative Party.

In other news, the Daily Mirror claims that an NHS hospital trust has been selling private treatments that it used to offer for free.

And the Daily Star leads on the ongoing fallout of the wet weather.