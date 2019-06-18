Live coverage: Boris Johnson out in front as Dominic Raab leaves race for No 10

Boris Johnson has confirmed his status as the favourite to be the next prime minister with a commanding victory in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership race.

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was eliminated from the race while Home Secretary Sajid Javid survived by a single vote.

There was another overwhelming victory for Mr Johnson, who secured 126 votes – 80 ahead of his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt on 46.

The remaining candidates will take part in a BBC debate on Tuesday night before further votes on Wednesday and Thursday will whittle the field down to a final two.

With Mr Johnson appearing certain of a place in the final two, the contest has become a battle for the right to a spot alongside him in the ballot of 160,000 Tory members who will choose the next party leader and prime minister.

Five candidates left now…

Conservative leadership candidate Sajid Javid paid tribute to Dominic Raab’s “professionalism, drive & fresh ideas” after the former Brexit secretary was knocked out of the Tory leadership race.

Mr Javid tweeted: “He has a major role to play with any new PM helping Britain’s young people get a fair shot.

“Thank you for your support! Looking forward to tonight’s debate with my colleagues and @maitlis. I can lead a Conservative Party which connects with new audiences and creates opportunities for all. #TeamSaj.”

Very pleased to have made it through and closed the gap to second! Looking forward to making my case at the BBC debate shortly. The final two should be Brexiteers who are able to take on Corbyn, unite the party and deliver Brexit #ReadyToLead #Gove4PM pic.twitter.com/3h3kbQOLPV — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 18, 2019

Brexiteer Conservative Andrea Jenkyns tweeted: “@DominicRaab fought an honest campaign, true to his convictions and fighting to deliver Brexit. But his talent deserves to be back in the cabinet. We are rooting for you.”

ERG vice-chairman Mark Francois said: “It was great to see Boris going up again – that’s obviously encouraging.

“In a sense it’s a shame to lose Dominic Raab because he is an extremely capable politician. I hope whoever wins – and I hope it’s Boris – will find a good place for Dom in his Cabinet.”

Here are the results from the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest:

– Michael Gove: 41

– Jeremy Hunt: 46

– Sajid Javid: 33

– Boris Johnson: 126

– Dominic Raab: 30

– Rory Stewart: 37

Thank you all so much! Looking forward to the debate tonight @BBCPolitics#RoryWalksOn — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 18, 2019

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was feeling “very confident” as he left the voting room.

He told waiting journalists he was the 242nd MP to cast their ballot.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The London studio where the BBC TV debate will take place (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Earlier, Prime Minister Theresa May, asked who she voted for in the Tory leadership ballot, told reporters: “As I said last week, none of your business.”

Candidates need 33 votes in today’s second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Rory Stewart picked up just 19 votes in the first round but his campaign has gathered momentum and a source close to him told the Press Association: “I think we’re there, but it’s tight.”

Sajid Javid got 23 votes in the first round, and a campaign source acknowledged it was “close” and they were “making no predictions” about what would happen.

Both Cabinet ministers have publicly said they are confident of securing the numbers needed to remain in the race.

An ally of former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who got 27 votes, said they were “quietly confident” he would pass the threshold.