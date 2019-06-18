Advertising
Glasgow train station re-opens after evacuation
Train services were suspended during the incident at Queen Street station in Glasgow.
A station has re-opened after it was evacuated when thick smoke was seen billowing from a train.
The fire service was called to Queen Street station in Glasgow at around 7.40am on Tuesday after the alarm was raised.
Pictures posted on social media showed smoke billowing across the station as passengers made their way outside.
It is thought the smoke was caused by excessive fumes belching from one of the trains.
Train services resumed after the fire alarm had been reset, however ScotRail warned that there may still be some disruption to services.
ScotRail tweeted: “The fire alarm has now been reset and we’re now able to run trains to/from Queen Street, some disruption is still expected.”
The company said the “broken-down train” was being moved to the depot at Eastfield.
The fire service said it was a false alarm with good intent.
A ScotRail spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to customers for the delay to their journey and will do everything we can to get services moving as quickly as possible.”
