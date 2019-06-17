Woman shocks officers after giving birth to baby boy at side of motorway

A new mother gave birth to her baby son at the side of a motorway – much to the surprise of passing police officers.

The unnamed woman was discovered by a Greater Manchester Police patrol just moments after little Luke was born at the side of the M60 in the early hours of Monday morning.

GMP patrol just come across a vehicle on hard shoulder on M60, upon closer inspection was greeted with a female just given birth, Ambulance now on scene, first reports are Mum and baby doing fine, #newbabyjoy pic.twitter.com/lcxvk9Ej8L — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) June 17, 2019

North West Motorway Police tweeted at about 2.30am that the officers had spotted a vehicle on the hard shoulder and had gone to take a closer look.

They tweeted: “Upon closer inspection was greeted with a female just given birth, Ambulance now on scene, first reports are Mum and baby doing fine, #newbabyjoy”.

Pleased to announce baby been named Luke, May the force be with them — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) June 17, 2019

The account later revealed that the baby had been named Luke, adding: “May the force be with them”.