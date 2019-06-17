Woman charged after on-duty police officer hit by car

A woman has been charged after a police officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while on duty.

Phil Hedge-Holmes, who has been serving in the police for nearly five years, was struck on Friday May 31 as he attended an earlier crash.

The incident happened at around 10.50am on London Road in Carmyle, Glasgow.

The 45-year-old suffered serious leg injuries when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman has now been charged with a road traffic offence.

Police Scotland said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.