More rain forecast as Lincolnshire flooding clean-up continues

Heavy rain is predicted to lash parts of the UK again as flood-hit communities continue to clear up after last week’s downpours.

The North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see periods of heavy rain and hail on Monday, broken up by bright, sunny spells.

Rain will also hit parts of north-west England, the Midlands and Wales, but will die out out by the evening, forecasters say.

It was a showery day ?️ for many across the UK on Sunday. Here are the extremes pic.twitter.com/tDljt0ooZh — Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2019

“There will be the odd heavier shower towards the East Midlands but these will be few and far between,” meteorologist Dean Hall said.

There is also the potential for heavy showers in rain-hit Lincolnshire late on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.

“We are keeping an eye on it as there could be some issues with surface water and flooding,” Mr Hall said.

A house surrounded by flood water on Matt Pit Lane in Wainfleet in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Those concerns may mean there are delays with residents returning to their homes, he added, following heavy rain last week which caused the River Steeping to burst its bank.

RAF Chinook helicopters dropped an additional 76 tonnes of sand and ballast in the area on Sunday after drafting in 270 one-tonne sandbags in an attempt to repair the bank on Friday.

We are continuously monitoring the #flooding situation in #Wainfleet, following fantastic work by the #RAF to reinforce the bank. You can see our drone footage of the area here pic.twitter.com/O50xyI6pPM — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) June 16, 2019

Anglian Water Services requested people in the town avoid using washing machines, toilets and showers during the flooding, while water pumps were drafted in by the Environment Agency on Sunday to ease the flow.

In the South East, a cloudy start to the week is expected, while temperatures in the region, East Anglia and along the south coast are predicted to hit around 21C and 22C.

But things are set to take a turn for the worse on Tuesday and Wednesday with thunderstorms forecast to cause disruption and flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the South East, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands, running from 6pm on Tuesday until 9pm on Wednesday.