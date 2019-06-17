Menu

Man charged over death in Glasgow

UK News | Published:

Paul Kelly, 50, was found with fatal injuries in Knightswood on Saturday.

A man has been charged after the death of a 50-year-old in Glasgow.

Paul Kelly was found injured in Knightswood on Saturday morning and died at the scene.

Police Scotland said a 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr Kelly’s death.

He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr Kelly was found at around 10am on Hermitage Avenue.

