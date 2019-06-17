Advertising
In Pictures: Flooding clear-up begins as further deluges predicted
Thunderstorms are forecast to cause further disruption and flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Parts of the UK are continuing to suffer with flooding as weather forecasters predict further deluges.
The North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see periods of heavy rain and hail.
There is also the potential for heavy showers in rain-hit Lincolnshire late on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday. This could put further pressure on Wainfleet, which has suffered flooding in recent days.
Advertising
A flooded pitch meant that Worcestershire had to switch its County Championship home cricket game with Sussex to Kidderminster.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.