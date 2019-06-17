In Pictures: Flooding clear-up begins as further deluges predicted

Parts of the UK are continuing to suffer with flooding as weather forecasters predict further deluges.

The North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see periods of heavy rain and hail.

Houses surrounded by floodwater in Wainfleet (Danny Lawson/PA)

There is also the potential for heavy showers in rain-hit Lincolnshire late on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday. This could put further pressure on Wainfleet, which has suffered flooding in recent days.

High-volume pumps are being used to pump floodwater back into the Steeping River (Danny Lawson/PA)

A toy tractor surrounded by floodwater (Danny Lawson/PA)

Our teams have been pumping water away from #Wainfleet #Lincolnshire using this ultra-high volume pump overnight: so far, we've shifted 225 Olympic-sized swimming pools' worth of water. We’re continuing to monitor weather & flows. Stay #Floodaware https://t.co/dYjHk8uu5n pic.twitter.com/GXmIWz4PFb — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) June 17, 2019

(Danny Lawson/PA)

A van drives through floodwater in Wainfleet (Danny Lawson/PA)

A flooded pitch meant that Worcestershire had to switch its County Championship home cricket game with Sussex to Kidderminster.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club’s New Road ground was also fully submerged by floodwater following heavy rainfall in the area (Jacob King/PA)

Two Sussex cricket fans look over the submerged ground. Their match was moved to Kidderminster (Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)