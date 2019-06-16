Two teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old following weekend of violence

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in London during a weekend which saw three men killed in separate attacks in less than 24 hours.

A 17-year-old from Merton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18, from Wandsworth, were charged on Sunday.

They will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 17.

Flowers and medical equipment left near to the scene in Deeside Road (Emma Bowden/PA)

The spate of attacks led to criticism of Sadiq Khan from Donald Trump, who called the London mayor a “disaster”.

Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about the killings, the president said the capital needed a new mayor “ASAP”.

The original post by Hopkins called the capital “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan” alongside two screenshots of BBC News articles detailing the violence.

She wrote: “20 hours in Stab-City UPDATE 2 stabbed to death 1 shot dead Three stabbed – but not dead. Wandsworth & Tower Hamlets This is Khan’s Londonistan.”

A City Hall spokesman said Mr Khan was focusing on supporting communities and he was “not going to waste his time” responding to the president’s tweet.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Emergency services were called to Deeside Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 4.42pm on Friday afternoon where the first victim was found stabbed.

He died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified, with a post-mortem examination due to be held.

In a second incident in a different part of London just minutes later, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Plumstead.

Mr Khan said he was “sickened” following the deaths of the two teenage boys.

A forensic tent at the scene in Tower Hamlets (Yui Mok/PA)

On Saturday afternoon a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets, east London.

Three men were also stabbed in a separate attack in Clapham, south-west London, during a weekend of violence in the capital.