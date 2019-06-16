‘Frustrated’ Jess Glynne pulls out of Isle of Wight set due to exhaustion

Jess Glynne said she is “extremely frustrated” and apologised to fans after she pulled out of her slot at the Isle of Wight festival due to exhaustion.

The singer-songwriter – who has been supporting the Spice Girls on their tour – was due to take to the stage at 6.30pm on Sunday.

However after a 10-minute delay, festival organiser John Giddings went on stage at 6.40pm to announce that Glynne’s set would not go ahead.

Jess Glynne has been supporting the Spice Girls (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mr Giddings did not offer an explanation but said Richard Ashcroft and headliners Biffy Clyro would be brought forward, with the latter now taking to the stage at around 9.10pm.

“Jess had every intention of performing today at isle of wight,” said Glynne’s manager Sam Eldridge. “However as the show got closer it became apparent that she was physically exhausted after a very intense last few weeks of touring.

“As a result we took the decision to the cancel the show.

“Jess is extremely frustrated and apologises to all her fans but ultimately her health must come first.”

Unfortunately Jess Glynne was unable to perform today due to exhaustion.@richardashcroft will now perform 7:30pm – 8:40pm and @BiffyClyro 9:10pm – 10:50pm #IOW2019 https://t.co/ofE5EbmT7v — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) June 16, 2019

Festival-goer Thomas Burden, 28, from Bristol, said it was “a disgrace” Glynne pulled out.

“I”m terribly disappointed that Jess Glynne isn’t performing… I think it’s a disgrace,” he told the Press Association.

“She should love her fans like we love her – what’s up with her?”

Mr Burden described it as “very suspicious” that fans were not told during the announcement why Glynne would not be performing.

Mr Burden added: “I’m available to sing if they do need other acts.

Festival-goers were left disappointed (Ed Lawrence/PA)

“If you ask my friends I’m an excellent singer and I’m available.”

Audience member Isla Rose Burrows, nine, said she was “very, very sad” that Glynne did not perform and that the singer was one of the “key reasons” she went to the Isle of Wight.

Isla said she “isn’t really interested” in the acts that had now been pulled forward on Sunday evening, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Biffy Clyro.

Glynne also pulled out of the 2015 Isle of Wight festival due to voice surgery