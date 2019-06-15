Advertising
What the papers say – June 15
The Tory leadership race, deadly sandwiches and homophobic hate crime are on the fronts.
A range of stories make up Saturday’s splashes.
The Daily Telegraph reports that a secret plan has been hatched to make Boris Johnson the only candidate whose name goes forward to the party’s membership for a final vote in the Tory leadership contest.
Three leadership hopefuls have pledged to introduce a legal right to clean air, The Times reports.
The Daily Mail leads with two more patient deaths from a listeria outbreak.
The Guardian says figures show there has been a sharp rise in homophobic hate crimes in the last five years.
Madonna, who has 14 million Instagram followers, has spoken about the harm of social media on society, The Sun reports.
The Daily Express carries demands for free TV licences for all over-75s to continue.
The Daily Mirror leads with a happy story of a toddler’s life-saving heart transplant.
And the Financial Times leads with warnings by the Bank of England over “aggressive” lenders.
