Man’s death in Glasgow treated as suspicious

UK News | Published:

Emergency services attended the scene in Knightswood shortly after 10am.

The death of a man in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood shortly after 10am to reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have cordoned off an area of the street while an investigation is carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which police are treating as suspicious meantime.”

