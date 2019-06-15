Advertising
Man’s death in Glasgow treated as suspicious
Emergency services attended the scene in Knightswood shortly after 10am.
The death of a man in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious by police.
Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood shortly after 10am to reports of a man with serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have cordoned off an area of the street while an investigation is carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which police are treating as suspicious meantime.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.