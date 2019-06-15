Advertising
Knifeman wearing ‘Friday the 13th’ mask arrested in Newquay
A 45-year-old man was arrested after police received several calls about the incident.
A man wearing a Friday the 13th-style mask and wielding a knife was arrested after terrifying people in Newquay.
Police shared a photo of the mask and cleaver-style blade on Twitter with the message: “Imagine coming face to face with a person armed/wearing these.”
They were called after the suspect was seen roaming the streets in the early hours of Saturday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 45-year-old man was arrested by armed police – who were already on patrol in the area – and held in custody after the incident.
Police said multiple calls were made about the “Friday 13th type incident” in Fore Street.
