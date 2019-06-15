Knifeman wearing ‘Friday the 13th’ mask arrested in Newquay

A man wearing a Friday the 13th-style mask and wielding a knife was arrested after terrifying people in Newquay.

Police shared a photo of the mask and cleaver-style blade on Twitter with the message: “Imagine coming face to face with a person armed/wearing these.”

Imagine coming face to face with a person armed / wearing these! Police attended reports in the early hours of this morning! Public reported "Friday 13th" type incident on #ForeStreet #Newquay Thankfully @PDRudi2 and @AllianceArv and our officers promptly arrested this male! pic.twitter.com/6ufvHB0GMu — Newquay Police E Section Response (@e_newquaypolice) June 15, 2019

They were called after the suspect was seen roaming the streets in the early hours of Saturday morning, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested by armed police – who were already on patrol in the area – and held in custody after the incident.

Police said multiple calls were made about the “Friday 13th type incident” in Fore Street.