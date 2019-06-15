Heavy rain expected again next week after more settled spell

Temperatures will soar into the mid-20s early next week before crashing down with a spell of rain and thunder.

After a short respite from heavy rain, which caused flooding in parts of England last week, another batch of bad weather is on the horizon, according to the Met Office.

In the intervening days, conditions are looking like they will be more settled.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “There is the potential for some thundery and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A little bit of uncertainty about when it will arrive but it will be pushing in from the south and will leave from north-east England.

“England and Wales will have spells of heavy and thundery rain.”

Immediately before that, the south-east of England could have temperatures of 25C or 26C on Tuesday, according to the forecaster.

Mr Partridge added: “Between now and then there will be nothing too significant.

“Some areas will see some long spells of rain but they will be nothing to worry about.

“Sunday and Monday are looking fairly breezy.”

A man wades through floodwater in Wainfleet after the River Steeping breached its banks (Joe Giddens/PA)

Over the next week, temperatures will return to just below average for the time of year.

The sunshine and showers will follow a period of heavy rain that caused flooding in some parts of England over the weekend.

More than 300 houses in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, had to be evacuated after concerns about flood defences on the River Steeping.

The Royal Air Force helped to drop 270 bags of material to fill a breach in the river’s banks after the town had to deal with more than two months of rain in just two days.

The Environment Agency said on Saturday: “The flood risk for the weekend remains low with an improving weather picture on Saturday and Sunday, although there will be showers, occasionally heavy, at times.

“Continuing minor river flooding impacts are possible but not expected along parts of the River Severn until Sunday.”

As of Saturday evening, 16 flood warnings remain in place across England in areas where flooding is expected, and 35 flood alerts have also been issued.

The majority of these are in the Midlands and east of England.