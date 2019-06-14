Woman dies after car crash in Orkney

A woman has died after a car crash in Orkney.

Claire Anderson died in the collision on the A964 between Kirkwall and Orphir at around 11.35am on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old from Orphir was the sole occupant of a purple Ford Fiesta which crashed with a white BMW 2 series.

Police say the male driver of the BMW did not suffer a serious injury and the road is still closed due to an ongoing investigation.

Claire Anderson was the sole occupant of the car (Police Scotland/PA)

Road Policing Sergeant Gus Murray said: “Our thoughts at this time are with Claire’s family and friends.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and our investigation into the collision is ongoing and at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

“You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 1395 of June 14.

“We would like to thank everyone affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding.”