Police receive new information in hunt for missing man

UK News | Published:

William McCormick, known as Pat, was last seen in the Co Down town of Comber on May 30.

William McCormick

New information has been received by police investigating the disappearance of a Co Down man, the detective leading the murder probe said.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery was speaking on Friday as an underwater search was carried out for 55-year-old William McCormick, known as Pat.

Mr McCormick was last seen in Comber on May 30. Police believe he was murdered.

On Thursday, two weeks on from his disappearance, police carried out a media appeal and road stop in Comber.

Mr Montgomery said that, as a result, they have received new information and thanked for the community for their co-operation.

On Friday police searched a lake and wetland for the missing father of four.

An underwater search with a specialist team was carried out at Castle Espie Wetlands.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said new information has been received (PA)

On Saturday a “significant route search” will be carried out in the Comber area with the help of the Community Rescue Team.

Mr McCormick was last seen driving his black car on Castle Street in Comber at about 10.30pm on Thursday May 30.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.

UK News

