School near Wembley embroiled in parking row with planners

A school which lets people attending events at nearby Wembley stadium park on its land is embroiled in a planning row.

Brent Council told Oakington Manor Primary School in Wembley, north-west London, to stop letting its land be used as a public car park.

Officials said the school was breaching planning regulations and issued an enforcement notice.

The Spice Girls are set to play at Wembley (Andrew Timms/PA)

The school challenged that enforcement notice, and a Government planning inspector ruled in its favour.

But the council took High Court action and has won the latest round of the fight.

A judge has ruled that an inspector should reconsider the case.

Deputy High Court Judge Neil Cameron, who analysed evidence at a High Court hearing in London, has published his ruling as the Spice Girls prepare to play at Wembley.

The group is starting a three-night run of concerts on Thursday.