School near Wembley embroiled in parking row with planners

UK News | Published:

A judge who analysed evidence at a High Court hearing has published a ruling

Wembley Stadium

A school which lets people attending events at nearby Wembley stadium park on its land is embroiled in a planning row.

Brent Council told Oakington Manor Primary School in Wembley, north-west London, to stop letting its land be used as a public car park.

Officials said the school was breaching planning regulations and issued an enforcement notice.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The Spice Girls are set to play at Wembley (Andrew Timms/PA)

The school challenged that enforcement notice, and a Government planning inspector ruled in its favour.

But the council took High Court action and has won the latest round of the fight.

A judge has ruled that an inspector should reconsider the case.

Deputy High Court Judge Neil Cameron, who analysed evidence at a High Court hearing in London, has published his ruling as the Spice Girls prepare to play at Wembley.

The group is starting a three-night run of concerts on Thursday.

UK News

