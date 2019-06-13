Menu

Advertising

Body found in forest during search for missing Emma Faulds

UK News | Published:

The 39-year-old was last seen on April 28 in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Emma Faulds

Human remains have been found in the search for missing Emma Faulds.

The 39-year-old was last seen on April 28 at Fairfield Park in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Police searches had been focused around Barrhill, particularly along the A714 between Girvan and Newton Stewart.

Remains were found during searches of Galloway Forest, an area of woodland in Dumfries and Galloway.

Ms Faulds’ family has been made aware.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday June 12, human remains were discovered in the Galloway Forest area.

“The family of Emma Faulds has been made aware and police inquiries are ongoing.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News