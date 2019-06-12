Weather warnings in place as heavy rain continues

Weather warnings are in place across the UK as torrential rain continues for another day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the north of England, Midlands, Scotland and Wales on Wednesday.

Yellow warnings for #rain remain in force during Wednesday and Thursday so expect further flooding and transport disruption. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/uDEAKXu2mS — Met Office (@metoffice) June 11, 2019

The forecaster warned there was a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded and the weather could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Flood alert warnings were issued for some areas in England, Wales and Scotland.

The Environment Agency issued 44 flood alerts for England, advising flooding was possible, and five flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected and immediate action is needed.

Our wet week continues with #rain showers across the country that get heavier later. We have 5 #flood warnings out in the north, which mean flooding is expected, and 42 flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible. Check your flood risk https://t.co/ke8GFILvev #prepareactsurvive pic.twitter.com/UXKSGzAIZ4 — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) June 12, 2019

This week has seen showers and thunderstorms in southern and eastern parts of England, with a persistent band of rain edging north and west as the week has continued.

Met Office weather warnings are in place until Thursday.