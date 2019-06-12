Vodafone mobile users can now make calls with Amazon’s Alexa

Vodafone customers can now make hands-free calls using Amazon Echo smart devices under their existing mobile plan, the operator has announced.

Users who link their mobile number to an Alexa account – the virtual assistant that powers the smart speaker products – will be able to call any of their contacts by using voice commands such as “Alexa, call mum”.

The feature uses Vodafone’s OneNumber tool, which enables users to share their mobile plan’s allowance of data, minutes and texts with multiple devices, including Alexa-enabled smart speakers and smartwatches.

Vodafone UK’s consumer director Max Taylor said: “We are of course proud to be the first to offer this service globally but more importantly provide another easy way for our customers to stay connected.

“Vodafone UK customers can now tap into their mobile call allowances, doing away with their landlines, and through an integrated address book make or receive calls over Alexa devices in the home.”

Alexa accounts can be accessed through the voice assistant’s official app, which is available on smartphones.

Brian Oliver, director of Alexa Communication at Amazon, said: “Every day Alexa connects customers with the people who matter most to them and today we’re making it even easier to do that with the introduction of Alexa calling with Vodafone OneNumber.

“This is just one more way Amazon is continuing to expand our Alexa Communication service, making it even easier for our customers to stay in touch with family and friends around the world.”