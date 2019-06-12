Tory leadership race live: Boris Johnson next to launch campaign

The Tory leadership race continues on Wednesday, with front runner Boris Johnson launching his campaign.

Mr Johnson is expected to use his launch to again insist Britain must leave the EU by October 31.

Later, Home Secretary Sajid Javid will set out his stall. He will urge the party to avoid a leader “who feels like the short-term, comfort zone choice”.

Here’s the latest:

10.45am

Attendees at the launch were offered “Boris bacon butties” and “Boris eggs Benedict” inside the venue.

They were also invited to wear “Back Boris” badges.

10.35am

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss (right) and Housing Secretary James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson’s campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

10.25am

A smattering of anti-Brexit protesters have gathered to picket outside the venue for Mr Johnson’s campaign launch in central London.

Veteran anti-EU withdrawal protester Steve Bray told the Press Association: “My message to Mr Johnson is he’s not fit to be an MP, let alone PM.”

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who Prime Minister Theresa May sacked from the Cabinet, declined to speak to reporters when he arrived for the event.

10.15am

Sam Gyimah, who quit the Tory leadership contest earlier in the week, called on contenders to concede Brexit “cannot be delivered” by October 31 if they are “serious” about renegotiations.

People are fetishizing the Oct 31 EU exit date, just like Theresa May did with 29th March. If contenders are serious about the renegotiations they are promising, then Brexit cannot be delivered by 31st. Better to be straight with the public now, than to stoke disillusion — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) June 12, 2019

10am

9.45am

Liz Truss also defended Mr Johnson when asked about his sacking for “lying in public” about an affair, saying: “I do not think the British public is interested in Boris’s personal life.”

Defending the Tory leadership hopeful from accusations that he is refusing to speak to journalists during his campaign for the top job, she said: “He has got nothing to hide.

“This is the parliamentary stage of the process. The important thing is he is talking to parliamentary colleagues.”

9.35am

9.30am

Cabinet minister Liz Truss this morning defended Boris Johnson as a “brilliant” foreign secretary who deserves to be prime minister.

As Mr Johnson prepares to launch his leadership bid, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Ms Truss attempted to bat away a string of criticisms about how he may not be a fit and proper person to hold office.

When the accusation that Mr Johnson was “the worst foreign secretary in living memory” was put to her by the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, she said such attacks were due to his “huge public appeal”.

She added: “His record is of being the most successful mayor of London we have had, of being an excellent foreign secretary who got countries around the world to take action against Russia by expelling their diplomats.”