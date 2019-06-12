Police look for suspect following screwdriver stabbing on bus

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to over a screwdriver stabbing on a bus.

The male victim sustained puncture wounds to his back in front of shocked passengers om the 10B bus in Liverpool.

He is recovering in hospital in a stable condition following the incident at the city centre’s Queen Square bus station at about 11.10am on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Rhodes, of Merseyside Police, said: “We believe the man pictured could have information that would assist our inquiries into this shocking incident.

Do you recognise this man? Detectives believe he could have vital info about an assault on a bus at Queen Square bus station in #Liverpool yesterday, during which a 32-year-old man was assaulted with a screwdriver. DM @MerPolCC / call @CrimestoppersUK https://t.co/izfXI261Lo pic.twitter.com/iA9jTRHkcY — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) June 12, 2019

“If you recognise the man pictured and know where he might be, I urge you to contact police so that we can speak to him.

“This was a busy time of day with lots of people coming and going into town at the bus station.

“It would have been shocking to witness for other passengers on the bus and we appeal to anyone passing who may have seen anything which in hindsight seemed suspicious to contact police.

“We will pursue anyone who recklessly carries or uses weapons on our streets. In this case the victim is recovering in hospital, thanks in large part to the expertise of medical professionals.

“But we know how catastrophic the consequences could have been and our detectives will act on all information given to bring the offender to justice.”