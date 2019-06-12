Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside shop

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Glasgow.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Monday night at Kilfinan Street in Lambhill and the 29-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

According to police, he was outside a convenience store when a white Ford Fiesta turned in and a man and a woman got out.

The man from the car went into the shop while the first man appeared to have a conversation with the woman, who is described as white with long dyed blonde hair, wearing a pink and orange top and jeans.

When she went into the shop, he approached the female driver of the car before being confronted by the man from the car who then stabbed him repeatedly.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a blue hooded top and shorts.

Advertising

Detective Sergeant Larry Dempsey said: “We still have to establish why he was attacked. We don’t know at this time if all are known to each other or if this was as a result of what was said between him and the woman from the car.

“Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area but are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area – numerous people are seen on CCTV in the street – or indeed anyone with dashcam footage, especially people driving on Balmore Road, which is where the white Ford Fiesta sped off into after the incident.

“Whatever the reason for this attack, a man is critical in hospital and it is imperative we find the two people involved.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiry, please call Maryhill police station via 101. Quote reference number 4696 of the 10 June 2019 when calling.

“Alternatively, if for any reason you do not wish to speak to officers directly, then call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”