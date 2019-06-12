Harry pulls no punches at community sports project launch

The Duke of Sussex has joined the launch of an ambitious project to raise £40 million to boost the work of charities delivering sport in disadvantaged communities.

Harry pledged that Made By Sport, a new four-year initiative, will not just “change lives, but I can assure you this campaign will save lives as well”.

The Duke of Sussex talks to boxer Anthony Joshua (Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/PA)

At the launch event, the duke stepped into a boxing gym to watch former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua coaching youngsters in Kennington, south London, alongside flyweight fighter and double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams.

Speaking later to an audience of charity partners and young people, Harry said the country could spend hundreds of millions of pounds on the problems caused by a lack of sport in young people’s lives or “you rip up all those cheques and start at the beginning to prevent it from happening in the first place”.

The Duke of Sussex talks to guests at the launch of Made By Sport (Rick Findler/PA)

“I think this campaign will prove that, if we invest early on in young people, in the right areas with stuff that already exists – we’re not trying to create or invent anything new – this works and this is going to be full circle back to how we’ve always believed that change can happen.”

He also told his audience, at the Black Prince Trust’s Community Sports Hub: “We have a responsibility in this campaign to ensure places that are being shut down are not being shut down and that people from all walks of society and every corner of this country are actually given the opportunity to shine, to flourish.

Harry with boxers Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams (front centre) at the launch in Kennington, south London (Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/PA)

“This is about community, this is about providing opportunity to young people all over the place to actually be part of something, something they might not be getting at home, within their own community.”