Duchess of Cambridge to attend gala dinner for Addiction Awareness Week

The Duchess of Cambridge is due to attend a gala dinner, with food prepared by people whose lives have been touched by drugs and alcohol, to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

The event is hosted by Charity Action on Addiction – of which Kate is patron – and is being held at the Spring restaurant at London’s Somerset House on Wednesday evening.

She is due to meet clients of the charity working as apprentices under Spring’s Michelin-star winning chef Skye Gyngell, and who will be part of the team cooking the evening meal.

On Wednesday 12th June The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @ActionAddiction, will attend the first annual gala dinner in recognition of #AddictionAwarenessWeek, hosted by Action on Addiction and chef Skye Gyngell, and deliver a speech to celebrate the work of the charity. pic.twitter.com/y5Ffll7Drg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2019

Action on Addiction works across addiction research and treatment, as well offering family support and professional education.

It helps not only those touched by substance abuse, but also by addiction to gambling and other behaviours.

The charity said Addiction Awareness Week, which runs from June 10-16, aims to raise public awareness about the issues surrounding addiction and to engage with people and families affected.

It also aims to lift the stigma attached to addiction, the charity said.

Kate’s experience with the charity is helping inform her wider work in mental health and also in developing a major project to help children in their earliest years, Kensington Palace said.