Timothy Spall and Richard Dreyfuss to attend world premieres in Edinburgh

Timothy Spall and Richard Dreyfuss will attend the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) as part of a star-studded line-up.

The festival, which was first staged in 1947, will host 18 world premieres this year including Spall’s Mrs Lowry And Son and Dreyfuss’s Astronaut.

Also confirmed to visit the Scottish capital are The IT Crowd actress Kathrine Parkinson, for the UK premiere of How To Fake A War, and Suicide Squad star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje who is taking his directorial debut, Farming, to the festival.

The cast of Robert The Bruce will attend a conversation event called The Magic Of Collaborations: Craig Armstrong & Peter Mullan, featuring the Scottish composer and actor.

As well as Armstrong and Mullan themselves, Angus Macfadyen – who played Robert The Bruce in the 1995 Braveheart and reprises the role again this year – will be joined by Anna Hutchison, Zach McGowan and Emma Kenney.

Danny Boyle will attend an ‘in person’ event and the Scottish premiere of Yesterday (Ian West/PA)

Tuesday’s announcement comes after it was confirmed that director Danny Boyle will appear at an “in person” event to discuss his career.

Boyle will also attend the Scottish premiere of his film Yesterday, a comedy written by Richard Curtis based on the music of The Beatles.

Other “in person” events include Scottish stars such as actor and producer Jack Lowden, known for Dunkirk and Mary Queen Of Scots, and The Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh whose film Darlin’ receives its UK premiere in Edinburgh.

Lowden will also be on the festival’s juries with actor and director David Hayman.

The festival begins next Wednesday with the European premiere of Boyz In The Wood which will also be attended by cast members Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Samuel Bottomley and Viraj Juneja.

On the penultimate day, Saturday June 29, all six episodes of Amazon Prime series Good Omens will be shown on the big screen, with director Douglas Mackinnon, composer David Arnold and “some other special guests” due to attend.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: “The chance for our audiences who come along to festival screenings and get to see and sometimes meet some of the film talent involved is always a high point of the EIFF experience.

“We love to have guests at our screenings and to involve them in post-screening Q&A sessions, and I think the guests themselves also get a kick out of the experience.”