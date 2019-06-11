Teenager charged with culpable homicide over death of 15-year-old girl

A teenager has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide following the death of a 15-year-old girl six months ago.

The body of Mhari O’Neill was found on Calton Hill in Edinburgh on December 8 last year after she had been reported missing in the early hours of that morning.

Ewan Fulton, 18, was charged with culpable homicide when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail.