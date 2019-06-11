Advertising
Man in court charged with murdering woman
Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith, also 23, in Brechin, Angus.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Angus.
Neomi Smith, 23, was found seriously injured in Swan Street, Brechin, at around 1.30am on Sunday and died at the scene.
Keith Rizzo, 23, was charged with murder when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.