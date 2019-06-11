Javid hails upbringing in leadership video with ‘fresh’ Tory pledge

Sajid Javid launched his Tory leadership campaign video on Tuesday with a focus on his heritage and business background.

The Home Secretary, 49, pledged to “deliver Brexit” and convince voters to take a “fresh look” at the Conservative Party.

Beginning in his family home, where he lives with his wife and four children, Mr Javid then travels to Bristol, where he moved as a child after he was born in Rochdale.

He tells viewers about his father, who moved to Britain from Pakistan in 1961 and became a bus driver, and visits the family shop where he grew up.

“I wanted to give back to the country that’s given me so many opportunities,” says Mr Javid, who also introduced his dog in the two-minute clip.

“I feel really privileged to have been given the experience and responsibilities in government that I’ve had.

“These are incredibly challenging times. The country feels very divided.

“We need leadership. We need someone who can help heal the country and bring people together.”

I am backing @sajidjavid for PM because he has a vision for Britain I believe in – to create a stronger & fairer society. He has the skills to do the job and can connect with people from all communities and backgrounds. The right person to take on Corbyn. Proud to be #TeamSaj pic.twitter.com/QkAEd783Ck — Stephen Crabb (@SCrabbPembs) June 11, 2019

He credits “public services, hard work and the encouragement and support of my family” for his career in business and politics.

The MP for Bromsgrove has previously held senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Concluding the video with clips of him alongside his mother, Mr Javid adds: “I want people to take a fresh look at the Conservative Party, because if we’re going to win the next election we need to look like change.

“I’m optimistic because I believe deeply in what this country is about. I want to seize the opportunity to be the next Prime Minister, because I believe I can deliver Brexit, I can unite the country.

“I know better days lie ahead.”