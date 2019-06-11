Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: William and Kate visit Cumbria countryside

UK News | Published:

They avoided the heavy rain in the east of the country.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets working dogs

Crowds were out in force to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cumbria.

William and Kate began their visit in Keswick.

Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Kensington Palace said the royals were visiting the region to celebrate the work of “local heroes, farmers, volunteers and those supporting the rural community”.

Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal visit to Cumbria
(Peter Byrne/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News