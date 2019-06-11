Advertising
In Pictures: William and Kate visit Cumbria countryside
They avoided the heavy rain in the east of the country.
Crowds were out in force to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cumbria.
William and Kate began their visit in Keswick.
Kensington Palace said the royals were visiting the region to celebrate the work of “local heroes, farmers, volunteers and those supporting the rural community”.


