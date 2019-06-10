Advertising
What the papers say – June 10
Embattled politician Michael Gove features across the front pages.
Michael Gove’s challenge to keep his Tory leadership bid on track after discussing using cocaine before his political career makes headlines on Monday.
The Environment Secretary’s hopes of winning the contest were left hanging in the balance after he admitted taking the Class A drug, The Guardian reports.
Tory peer Baroness Warsi was among the political figures calling for him to quit the race, the Daily Mirror says.
Contender Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, condemned middle-class drug takers, the i reports.
But Mr Gove has pleaded for a second chance after calling his drug use a “mistake”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports that he will say he is a “serious leader” and “undaunted” at a campaign launch on Monday.
Mr Gove was not the only Tory leadership hopeful to come under scrutiny for past drug use, the Metro reports.

In other leadership contest news, Boris Johnson’s pledge to cut income tax for more than three million people leads the Daily Telegraph.
The former foreign secretary also caused a stir by claiming he would not pay the so-called Brexit divorce bill until he secured a better deal with the EU, the Daily Express reports.

