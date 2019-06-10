Menu

Tory leadership hopeful Hancock vows to boost national living wage

UK News | Published:

The Health Secretary also pledged to reduce taxes on working people ‘when we can afford it’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock launches his leadership campaign

Conservative Party leadership contender Matt Hancock has pledged to increase the national living wage to more than £10 an hour.

The Health Secretary told the audience at the launch of his leadership campaign in central London it would increase the pay of people on the living wage by £3,500 a year.

Mr Hancock also pledged to reduce taxes on working people “when we can afford it”.

He said: “For the lowest paid, I will increase the national living wage to two-thirds of the median income, over £10 an hour, by the next general election in 2022.

Tory leadership contest timetable
“My plan will increase the pay of those on the national living wage by £3,500 a year.”

