Harry to attend garden party celebrating 70 years of the Commonwealth

The Duke of Sussex is to attend a Garden Party to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth.

Harry, whose son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is now just over one month old, will gather with guests at Marlborough House in London on June 14.

Commonwealth Youth Ambassador Harry will be introduced to the winners of the inaugural Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Marlborough House last summer (Yui Mok/PA)

The awards, which have five categories – People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership, celebrate outstanding young people from the 53 Commonwealth countries who are developing solutions to overcome international challenges in areas including human rights, women’s empowerment and climate change.

The winners include Leilua Lino from Samoa, a victim of sexual violence, who has created a Peace Garden designed to support others who have experienced similar trauma, and Elizabeth Kperrun from Nigeria, who has created mobile learning apps with the aim of improving education for African children and young adults.

2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the #Commonwealth as it is configured today, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable.#ConnectedCommonwealth pic.twitter.com/Jh1VOXk7AJ — The Commonwealth (@commonwealthsec) April 14, 2019

The Commonwealth is a key focus for Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex, who is on maternity leave but attended the Trooping the Colour celebrations at the weekend.

Advertising

Harry was made the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen – the head of the Commonwealth – in April 2018.

He visited Marlborough House with Meghan last July for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception.

The Duke of Sussex was appointed by The Queen as #Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in April 2018. In this role, and together with The Duchess of Sussex, The Duke will learn more about how the #CommonwealthYouth Forum (#CYF) is supporting inspiring young people to shape the future pic.twitter.com/R6H1xmLNK4 — The Commonwealth (@commonwealthsec) July 5, 2018

The duke is also president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, while Meghan became its vice-president on International Women’s Day this year.