Campaigners to urge MSPs to back move for 20mph residential streets limit

Campaigners are to hold a demonstration outside of the Scottish Parliament, calling for a 20mph default speed limit on residential streets.

Demonstrators will place 60 chairs outside of the parliament building in Edinburgh on Tuesday to represent the number of lives they say could have been saved had the limit been put in 1999 – when the parliament was first convened.

Travel and environmental groups including Friends of the Earth Scotland, Cycling UK, Pedal on Parliament, Spokes Lothian, Go Bike and 20s Plenty, will join together as part of the demonstration, along with other campaigners, between 1pm and 2pm.

My #saferstreets 20 mph bill has its Stage 1 debate this Thursday. Below are ten reasons why you should ask your MSP now to support the bill ? — Mark Ruskell MSP (@markruskell) June 7, 2019

Last month, Holyrood’s rural economy committee refused to back a Bill seeking to make 20mph the standard speed limit on residential streets.

It had been put forward by Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell with the aim of reducing deaths and serious injuries on roads.

Of the committee’s 11 members, eight MSPs said they were unable to recommend the general principles of the Bill, while three – John Finnie, John Mason and Colin Smyth – disagreed with the majority conclusion and argued that “the current inconsistent use of 20mph speed limits is confusing and undermines road safety”.

MSPs will vote on Stage 1 of Mr Ruskell’s Bill at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Gavin Thomson, an air pollution campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said MSPs must take the chance to demonstrate they are taking action to tackle climate change.

“This Bill is vital to making our streets healthier and safer,” said Mr Thomson.

“Our politicians have a chance to show that they’re to take action to face up to the climate emergency.

“This means making our roads safer so more of us can walk and cycle safely, and leave our polluting cars behind. It is shocking that MSPs are planning to put the need for motorists’ speed ahead of the need for public safety.”

In April, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a “climate emergency” at the SNP conference in Edinburgh.

The Scottish government has also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 – five years ahead of the UK as a whole.

This morning, the Committee has published its report on the Restricted Roads (20mph Speed Limit) (Scotland) Bill, it concluded that it did not agree the general principles of the Bill. Read the report here – https://t.co/vZWE14JmWi pic.twitter.com/kW2EnxMBVd — REC Committee (@SP_RECcttee) May 31, 2019

Sally Hinchcliffe, from Pedal on Parliament, said that MSPs must explain what measures they will take to reduce road danger if they do not back Mr Ruskell’s proposed Bill.

Ms Hinchcliffe said: “This legislation presents a perfect opportunity to make our towns and cities safer right across Scotland, eliminating the postcode lottery of safer streets for children walking or cycling.

“If MSPs don’t want to support this bill, we challenge them to tell us what measures they will enact that would reduce road danger for vulnerable road users as effectively as this.”

Duncan Dollimore, of Cycling UK, added: “Despite acknowledging the safety benefits of 20mph limits, the Scottish government seems to want to carry on regardless, leaving local authorities to decide whether or not to introduce lower limits.

“But had such a limit been introduced when the Scottish Parliament was founded, 60 families might have been spared the agony of losing a loved one in a road collision.

“They might ask, why won’t their government lead and assume, rather than duck responsibility?”