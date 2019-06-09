Advertising
Man arrested after woman’s body found in Brechin
The woman is still to be identified, police say.
A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Angus.
Emergency services were called to Swan Street in Brechin on Saturday night, where a body was found.
Officers have now arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the death but the body of the woman is still to be identified.
The street has been cordoned off for investigations to be carried out but a Police Scotland spokeswoman said there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.
