Legal aid bill for road rage killer Kenneth Noye totalled £100,000 – report

Road rage killer Kenneth Noye racked up legal aid costs of more than £100,000 during his time in prison, it has been reported.

Figures from a Freedom of Information request to the Legal Aid Agency by The Sun on Sunday showed Noye spent £105,454 of taxpayers’ money on appeals, judicial reviews and lawyers’ bills from 2001.

The 72-year-old was released from prison last week after serving nearly 20 years for stabbing 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death on an M25 slip road in Kent in 1996.

Stephen Cameron was stabbed to death by Kenneth Noye (Family Handout/PA)

According to The Sun on Sunday, a judicial review of Noye’s case between 2016 and 2018 cost the public purse £48,507, while he was granted £7,282 for another review between 2003 and 2005.

A total of £40,119 went on repeated unsuccessful appeals against his conviction and sentence between 2003 and 2011, while other costs came from representation at a police station, prison and in magistrates’ courts, the paper added.

Mr Cameron’s father Ken Cameron told the paper it was “outrageous” and branded it “blood money”.

Information on his costs is only held from 2001 onwards, meaning the figures do not include costs incurred during his murder trial in 2000 or his extradition from Spain after he was arrested there in 1998.

The Legal Aid Agency told the paper anyone facing a crown court trial is eligible for legal aid, subject to a strict means test, and that some applicants can be required to pay contributions up to the entire cost of the defence.

Noye is understood to have been released from Standford Hill open prison in Kent on Thursday, after the Parole Board concluded last month that he was suitable to return to the community.

He first became eligible to be considered for release in April 2015.