What the papers say – June 9

The Tory leadership campaign dominates the front pages on Sunday as contenders continue to set out their stalls.

Boris Johnson has given an interview to the Sunday Times and claims he is the only one who can see off both Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn.

In an exclusive interview in The Sunday Times tomorrow, Boris Johnson has a message for the EU: That £39bn is ours. pic.twitter.com/Z6ttdXLVWW — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) June 8, 2019

The Sunday Telegraph leads on a manifesto from rival Michael Gove, who has pledged to replace VAT after Brexit and replace it with a “lower, simpler” sales tax.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: .@michaelgove: 'I'll scrap VAT after Brexit' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ZvodNt9nWB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 8, 2019

And Jeremy Hunt features on the front of the Sunday Express, claiming he is the man to fix the Irish backstop issue.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Hunt: I will be Britain’s deal maker #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GXOyeDECm7 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 8, 2019

The Independent leads on a poll suggesting that front-runners Mr Johnson and Mr Gove are regarded as untrustworthy by more than half of voters.

Sunday’s INDEPENDENT digital: Johnson and Gove fail to win trust of voters #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Y9mViIMzMD — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, several papers focus on recent revelations about candidates’ past drug use, with The Observer reporting that Mr Gove was branded a hypocrite after admitting he had taken cocaine when working as a young journalist.

This Sunday’s OBSERVER: Gove is branded a hypocrite after admitting using cocaine #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/6cFLV1WSeK — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 8, 2019

The Sunday Mirror says Andrea Leadsom also confessed to “smoking weed” in the past.

In other news, the Sunday People leads on the deaths of three hospital patients following an outbreak of listeria linked to pre-packed sandwiches, reporting that scientists warned three years ago that hospital sandwiches were ideal breeding grounds for the disease.

Tomorrow's front page: NHS warned over deadly sandwiches 3 years ago#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/emqRs64g8f pic.twitter.com/1FhKEfA5ax — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) June 8, 2019

And the Daily Star on Sunday leads on the death of Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh.