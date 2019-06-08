Menu

Police thank ‘helpful’ drug dealer for leaving stash alongside name and address

‘Thankfully the owner of the bag was helpful enough to leave his Community Payback card,’ police said.

The drugs and the man's Community Payback card

A suspected drug dealer handed police a gift after leaving a bag of narcotics on a tram – along with his full name and address.

Greater Manchester Police Trafford North shared an image of the bag and various illegal drugs, with the words: “Deal or No Deal?”

The force continued: “Police appeal to reunite lost property with its owner. A poor individual has forgotten his rucksack while travelling on the tram on the Bury line.”

Deal or No Deal???Police appeal to reunite lost property with its owner. A poor individual has forgotten his rucksack…

Posted by GMP Trafford North on Friday, June 7, 2019

According to the post, the bag contained 25 tablets, a “large amount” of white powder, bags of white rocks and scales.

“Thankfully the owner of the bag was helpful enough to leave his Community Payback card, his name and address,” police added, using the hashtags #thoughtfuldealer and #honeyiforgotmydrugs.

