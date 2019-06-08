In Pictures: No cutting corners – lawnmower racers do battle

Competitors have battled it out during the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing event in Somerset.

Participants reached speeds of up to 50mph on modified ride-on lawnmowers as they navigated their way around four separate courses at Chestnut House in Lower Weare, Axbridge.

Organisers described the contest as a “cross between go-karting and motocross: raw, fun, dirty and fast!”.

