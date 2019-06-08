Advertising
In Pictures: No cutting corners – lawnmower racers do battle
Participants reached speeds of up to 50mph.
Competitors have battled it out during the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing event in Somerset.
Participants reached speeds of up to 50mph on modified ride-on lawnmowers as they navigated their way around four separate courses at Chestnut House in Lower Weare, Axbridge.
Advertising
Organisers described the contest as a “cross between go-karting and motocross: raw, fun, dirty and fast!”.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.