Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: No cutting corners – lawnmower racers do battle

UK News | Published:

Participants reached speeds of up to 50mph.

A competitor during the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing event in Lower Weare, Axbridge

Competitors have battled it out during the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing event in Somerset.

Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Participants reached speeds of up to 50mph on modified ride-on lawnmowers as they navigated their way around four separate courses at Chestnut House in Lower Weare, Axbridge.

Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Organisers described the contest as a “cross between go-karting and motocross: raw, fun, dirty and fast!”.

Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Lawn mower racing
(Ben Birchall/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News