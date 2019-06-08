Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Meghan and Harry attend Trooping the Colour

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The event marks the Queen’s official birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie, joining her husband at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Meghan left Buckingham Palace in a carriage also carrying Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge en route to Horse Guards Parade.

Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s official birthday.

Harry and Meghan make their way to Horse Guards Parade
Harry and Meghan make their way to Horse Guards Parade (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Trooping the Colour
Meghan wore a dress by Clare Waight Keller and hat by Noel Stewart (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Meghan arrived with Kate and Camilla
Kate wore a favourite designer – an Alexander McQueen dress and hat by Philip Treacy. Camilla had also chosen a mainstay designer Bruce Oldfield who had created a bright green dress and coat with white embroidery teamed with a Philip Treacy hat (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
It was Meghan’s first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen during the Trooping the Colour
The Queen during Trooping the Colour (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Advertising

Trooping the Colour
The Queen wore an Angela Kelly tweed dress in shades of pale pink, mint yellow and gold and a matching hat by Ms Kelly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke of Cambridge
The Duke of Cambridge during the ceremony (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
A salute from William (Victoria Jones/PA)
Soldiers makes their way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade ahead of the ceremony
Soldiers head from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

Members of the Household Cavalry head to Horse Guards Parade
Members of the Household Cavalry also took part (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Princess Royal
The Princess Royal (Victoria Jones/PA)
Autumn Phillips and daughter Isla leave Buckingham Palace
Autumn Phillips and daughter Isla leave Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Children look out from from Buckingham Palace as soldiers make their way to the ceremony
Children look out from from the palace to catch a glimpse of proceedings (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade
Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Medics help a soldier who fell from his horse during the ceremony
Medics help a soldier who fell from his horse during the ceremony (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The horse was soon rounded up (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The ceremony marks the Queen’s official birthday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The event featured around 1,400 servicemen in total (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The colour was first trooped through the ranks of soldiers before the guardsmen marched past the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News