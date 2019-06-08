Advertising
In Pictures: Meghan and Harry attend Trooping the Colour
The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie, joining her husband at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Meghan left Buckingham Palace in a carriage also carrying Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge en route to Horse Guards Parade.
Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s official birthday.
