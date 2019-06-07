Menu

Advertising

What the papers say – June 7

UK News | Published:

D-Day commemorations feature widely.

What the papers say

Commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings fill Friday’s front pages.

One image in particular, of a six-year-old boy and his great uncle, features on the front of the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, the i and the Metro.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a poll that suggests Boris Johnson is best placed to win back voters from the Brexit Party.

Advertising

The Times reports on concerns that the Queen may be pulled into the political quagmire surrounding Brexit.

Theresa May, who resigns as Prime Minister on Friday, and Chancellor Philip Hammond are locked in a dispute over how much she can spend on pledges for her social legacy, the Financial Times reports.

Advertising

The Guardian leads with falling numbers of women and people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds being given roles running NHS trusts.

And The Sun reports on a contested scratch card win.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News