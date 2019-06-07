Tunnock’s Teacake inventor Boyd Tunnock knighted

The man who invented the Tunnock’s Teacake has been knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Confectionery boss Boyd Tunnock receives the honour for services to business and charity.

He is head of the Uddingston-based firm which produces treats including the caramel wafer, the snowball and the teacake he invented in 1956, which has gone on to become a confectionery icon – with dancing teacakes even featuring in the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He is among a raft of Scots from fields including politics, sport and the arts who are recognised in the summer honours list.

Scotland women’s football manager Shelley Kerr receives an MBE (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sir Boyd, 86, said it was a “wonderful honour” to be knighted.

He said: “When you get to my age very few things surprise you, but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our primary purpose in life is to help others who are less fortunate than ourselves. Our country is full of very worthwhile causes that we can all make a contribution to in some way. Often just a little of your time is more valuable than money.

Advertising

“This is a wonderful honour and I feel that I share it with my family and the Tunnock’s workforce.

“I’ll just have to make sure I live long enough to get used to it.”

Former Labour MP Brian Donohoe, who represented Central Ayrshire until 2015, also receives a knighthood for services to parliamentary and political service.

Laura Lee, chief executive of the charity Maggie’s, has been made a dame for services to cancer patients.

Advertising

Elsewhere, Shelley Kerr, from West Lothian, boss of the Scottish Women’s Football Team, is awarded an MBE for services to football.

It comes as the team prepare to kick off their debut Women’s World Cup campaign with a clash against England.

They face the Lionesses on Sunday in Nice, and will also take on Japan and Argentina in Group D.

Dancing teacakes featured in the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In the field of politics former Labour MEP Catherine Stihler, from Dunfermline, Fife, receives an OBE for political service.

Having served Scotland at the European Parliament since 1999 she stood down in January 2019 ahead of Brexit to take up a new position as the chief executive of global non-profit organisation Open Knowledge International.

David Strang from Edinburgh, formerly Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, receives a CBE for services to law and order.

A man who was an 18-year-old off-duty police officer on the night of the Lockerbie bombing is also honoured.

Colin Dorrance saw the plane crash on the evening of December 21 1988 and was immediately recalled to duty.

Last year he took part in a cycle ride from Lockerbie to Syracuse in the US to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy which claimed 270 lives.

The former Police Sergeant picks up an MBE for services to law and order, to the Remembrance of Pan Am Flight 103 and to charity.

Shereen Nanjiani has been recognised for her services to broadcast in Scotland (BBC/PA)

People working in the arts and media are also honoured in the list.

Author Theresa Breslin, from Lenzie, who has written more than 50 books, receives an OBE for services to literature, while Robin Ticciati, Principal conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, is awarded an OBE for services to music.

Meanwhile Shereen Nanjiani, who presents the BBC Radio Scotland weekend panel show Shereen, receives an MBE for services to broadcasting in Scotland.

Earlier in her career she was presenter of STV’s main evening news programme, Scotland Today for 22 years.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Scots recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours have made exceptional contributions to communities the length and breadth of the country.

“Their service and dedication in fields ranging from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science has helped to promote Scotland all over the world, and benefited people throughout society.

“It is also important to recognise the work our emergency services do to keep people and communities across Scotland safe and I congratulate those who have been awarded the Queen’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “Very many congratulations to all of Scotland’s honours recipients. People from all walks of Scottish life have been recognised for their contributions to their communities and to our country.

“I could not be more pleased that Boyd Tunnock has been awarded a knighthood.

“Sir Boyd has made a huge contribution to Scotland’s economy over many years. His iconic Scottish products are not just much-loved by people across Scotland, but are an international success story.

“Throughout his long career Sir Boyd has made a huge contribution to Scottish life, never failing to stand up for Scotland. There could not be a more worthy recipient of this honour.

“Shelley Kerr’s MBE recognises her services to women’s football, boosting the success and popularity of the sport across the UK. I look forward to seeing her lead the Scottish team to victory on Sunday in France in their World Cup campaign.”

He added: “I offer my sincere congratulations to all the Scots who have been recognised by Her Majesty.”