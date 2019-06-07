The Good Fight star Cush Jumbo awarded OBE after finding fame in US

Star of hit US dramas The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Cush Jumbo, has been recognised for her services to drama.

The British actress, who has found fame on the other side of the pond, is being given an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

She is best known for her role as lawyer Lucca Quinn, who first appeared in the The Good Wife, opposite Julianna Margulies, and is now one of the central characters in spin-off The Good Fight, with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Born in London in 1985, she appeared in British TV series including Harley Street, Torchwood, Lip Service, Getting On and Vera before her break-out role. She has also enjoyed a successful stage career.

She was nominated for an Olivier Award for the role of Marc Anthony in Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female version of Julius Caesar at the Donmar Warehouse in London in 2012.

Jumbo, 33, credited this experience with giving her the confidence to write her own one-woman show about Josephine Baker, Josephine and I, in which she also starred.

In 2016 she told The Guardian: “Hamlet is absolutely on my radar,” and last week it was announced she will play the Prince of Denmark at the Young Vic in 2020.

She will also star opposite David Tennant in the new Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell, following two families in the aftermath of a tragedy.