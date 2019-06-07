Search under way for man who fell into river in Glasgow

Rescuers have resumed their search for a man who fell into the river Clyde near Glasgow’s Central Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7.20pm on Thursday following a report that a man had fallen from Glasgow Bridge near Jamaica Street.

Police, coastguard and fire service crew carried out extensive searches but found no trace of the man, aged 25 to 30.

On Friday, police continued the search and urged anyone who may have seen the man to contact them.

Sergeant Graeme Burn said: “We know there were a number of people on a pontoon near the bridge who went to help and I would urge them to get in touch.

“We are still trying to establish the identity of the man who has gone into the river and anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries should contact Police Scotland.

“If you were driving past the location at the time and captured the incident on a dashcam, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Baird Street police station via 101 – quoting incident number 3625 of Thursday June 6.