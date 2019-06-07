Pair in court over £250,000 cannabis hauls

Two men are due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated £250,000.

Police carried out an intelligence-led search of the derelict Firs Public House at Langside Gardens in Polbeth, West Calder, on Thursday morning.

Inside they found 750 cannabis plants and items used in the cultivation process.

The pair, aged 36 and 38, were arrested and are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court.

The 36-year-old has also been charged in connection with the recovery of around 300 cannabis plants from a derelict chip shop on Fauldhouse Main Street in West Lothian on December 6 last year.

Detective Sergeant Gillan Ross said: “This has been a massive drugs recovery that was made possible thanks to the vital information we received from the public.

“Our communities continue to make it clear that they will not tolerate drug production and drug dealing in their areas and whenever they provide us with intelligence, we will carry out enforcement activity like this.”