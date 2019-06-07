Menu

Labour fights off Brexit Party to take Peterborough by-election

UK News | Published:

There was disappointment for Nigel Farage as his new party failed to secure its first MP in a closely-fought contest.

Lisa Forbes

Labour has fought off a strong challenge from Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party to win the Peterborough by-election.

Unite activist Lisa Forbes was elected with a majority of 683 over the Brexit Party in a closely-fought contest.

The result will come as a disappointment to Mr Farage, who had been hoping his party would secure its first MP less than six months after it formed.

It will, however, be a relief for Jeremy Corbyn after Labour’s dismal showing in the European elections amid criticism that it had failed to take a clear line on Brexit.

The by-election was called after Peterborough’s previous MP Fiona Onasanya was forced out after she was jailed for lying about a speeding offence.

Onasanya was elected as a Labour MP in 2017 with a wafer thin majority of 607 but was suspended from the party after she was sentenced.

