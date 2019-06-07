In Pictures: Theresa May throughout her premiership

Theresa May’s tenure as leader of the Conservative Party ends at 5pm on June 7 after just over 1,000 days as Prime Minister.

The UK’s second female prime minister entered Downing Street in July 2016 after she was the last candidate standing in the Tory leadership election sparked by David Cameron’s resignation over the Brexit referendum result.

From the moment the Queen invited the MP for Maidenhead to form a new government, to some of her final official duties during the D-Day commemorations, we take a look back on an eventful three years in office.

The Queen welcomes Mrs May at an audience in Buckingham Palace where she invited the former home secretary to become Prime Minister in July 2016 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mrs May with husband Philip together for the first time outside Downing Street (Hannah McKay/PA)

Staff clapping as Theresa May walks inside 10 Downing Street as PM for the first time (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs May having some chips while on a walkabout during a general election campaign stop in Cornwall in 2017 (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Watching with DUP leader Arlene Foster as DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson sign paperwork after the DUP agreed a deal to support the minority Conservative government following the 2017 election (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A curtsy to the Queen during a state visit in 2017 by Spanish King Felipe VI (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Prime Minister hit by a coughing fit during her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in 2017 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Comedian Simon Brodkin, also known as Lee Nelson, handing the PM a P45 form during the same eventful speech (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dancing Queen: Her entrance on to the conference stage in 2018 was made to music by Abba (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Away from the office, Mrs May enjoyed walking holidays with her husband. In August 2016 they visited the Alps in Switzerland (PA)

In July 2018 the summer holiday was near Lake Garda in northern Italy (PA)

At least one friendly face as Mrs May met a border collie called Blitz after attending a church service near her Maidenhead constituency in February this year (Steve Parsons/PA)

End of an era? German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also at the end of her tenure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Passing a shop window display while visiting Salisbury on the first anniversary of the Skripal poisoning in March this year (Ben Birchall/PA)

Waiting to give a reading at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this year (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

During a dinner hosted by he Queen at Buckingham Palace during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April this year (Jack Taylor/PA)

With Donald Trump in the Oval Office in January 2017. Mrs May was the one of the first world leaders to meet the new president (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In July 2018, Mr Trump came to England and visited Mrs May at Chequers, her country residence in Buckinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The state visit to the UK for Mr Trump was held at the start of June 2019 (Frank Augustein/PA)

Making the statement outside 10 Downing Street to confirm she was standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7 (Yui Mok/PA)

Mrs May is staying on as acting PM until the Tory leadership contest is decided (Nigel Roddis/PA)

This week’s commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings were one of Mrs May’s last official duties as PM and party leader (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mrs May lays a wreath during the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France (Neil Hall/PA)