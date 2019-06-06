What the papers say – June 6

Events commemorating the D-Day landings 75 years ago fill Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and the Metro feature full-page images from Wednesday when world leaders joined the Queen to honour veterans on the South Coast.

The Queen described the men and women who took part in the operation as “my generation”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: D-Day 75 years: ‘The resilient generation’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qFMtQwvgf6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 5, 2019

The Times says there was a show of unity among the leaders, who included Prime Minister Theresa May, US president Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

The Times 6/6/2019War Veteran John Jenkins 99, was given a standing ovation as he took to the stage in Portsmouth. "You never forget your comrades," he told the crowd including the Queen, who thanked him. Photo : Andrew Parsons/i-Images#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/oAwLEKZ3j8 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 5, 2019

The i carries an image of Reg Charles, 96, who was part of the glider assault on Pegasus Bridge, alongside a lead story on the NHS.

Thursday's front page: – The world remembers D-Day heroes 75 years on, with commentary from Peter Snow – Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley warns US firms want NHS access in trade deal#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/YNNwGuK6Tv — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 5, 2019

The Guardian leads with an inquiry into failings at Northamptonshire County Council before two toddlers were murdered by men.

Guardian front page, Thursday 6 June 2019: Social services accused of failing toddlers murdered in their homes pic.twitter.com/1YzqgRKpB6 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 5, 2019

And the Financial Times reports on continuing fallout from the suspension of Neil Woodford’s multi-billion pound equity income fund.