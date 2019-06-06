Advertising
Teenagers charged over fire near football ground
A blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon close to the home of Bo’ness United which also caused extensive damage to Kinneil Band Hall.
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a fire in West Lothian.
A blaze broke out around 1.30pm on Tuesday and caused extensive damage to Kinneil Band Hall, with images showing flames close to the ground of local football side Bo’ness United.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spent several hours tackling the flames but there were no injuries.
The boys, aged 16, are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
