Menu

Advertising

Man charged over alleged indecent assault on bus

UK News | Published:

The 27-year-old is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police stock

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged indecent assault on a bus.

Police launched an investigation following a report of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a teenage girl.

The incident happened on a number 28 bus service between Inverness and Dingwall at around 9.50pm on Monday, June 3.

Police said that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged indecent assault.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Inspector Dale Hansen said: “We are grateful to members of the public who have supported us while enquiries were carried out.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News